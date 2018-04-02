Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts

Space X Rocket Heading to the ISS

Space X Rocket Heading to the ISS...

Posted: Mon Apr 02 16:58:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 02 16:58:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Space X Rocket Heading to the ISS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight -- nearly 3-tons of food, gear and other supplies is heading to the international space station... it'll be delivered by the rocket you're looking at here -- space-x's falcon 9 rocket - with the dragon cargo space craft.... nasa shared more about the cargo load today -- saying it includes techonology that will help astronauts study thunderstorms - plants for the space vegetable production study - and materials for the "microgravity drug project." it's also carry basic supplies for those living on the i-s-s -- and
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events