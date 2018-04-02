Speech to Text for Space X Rocket Heading to the ISS

new tonight -- nearly 3-tons of food, gear and other supplies is heading to the international space station... it'll be delivered by the rocket you're looking at here -- space-x's falcon 9 rocket - with the dragon cargo space craft.... nasa shared more about the cargo load today -- saying it includes techonology that will help astronauts study thunderstorms - plants for the space vegetable production study - and materials for the "microgravity drug project." it's also carry basic supplies for those living on the i-s-s -- and