Speech to Text for Long-Term Risks of Heart Risks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

case -- they can paint over it themselves... new at six... nearly 1 in 100 babies born each year has some kind of heart condition.... a new study says that their mothers may have to take extra care -- of themselves. with more, here's abc's janai norman. hard enough that babies are born with heart problems, but a new study of more than 1 million women says that the moms are more likely to end up hospitalized themselves for heart disease at some point. they had more than double the chances of heart attack compared with mothers of the same age. what is the connection? scientists aren't sure. if her baby's problem is genetic, perhaps the same genes make mother's heart prone to problems as well.another theory: moms of sick children experience years of added stress, along with less time to care for their own health - both of which makes them more likely to get heart disease. what to do? there is no extra screening or medication necessary. the best thing: recognize this risk - and eat right, exercise, and stop smoking. if you do see signs that something isn't right - see your doctor, so that you can get back on track to being a great mother. with this medical minute, i'm janai norman, abc news.