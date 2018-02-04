News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
Flu Outbreak
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
Flu Outbreak
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Guerrilla Politics 4-2-18
Political debate and opinion.
Posted: Mon Apr 02 08:05:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 02 08:05:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Patrick Ary
Huntsville
Few Clouds
74°
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Florence
Broken Clouds
74°
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
72°
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
73°
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
77°
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Moulton man killed in deadly Easter Sunday Wreck
Two people dead after crashing car into crossing train
Two dead in apparent Morgan County murder-suicide
China's space lab meets fiery end
Police: Woman who didn't want ham started motel fire
POLL: Sinclair tells stations to air media-bashing promos - and the criticism goes viral
Michigan woman suspected of taking kids in Marshall County
Gov. Ivey to sign bill for Huntsville magnet school on Monday
USDA: recalled beef sold in Alabama
Remember: You can get free Little Caesar's pizza today
Community Events