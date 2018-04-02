Speech to Text for LawCall: Alabama Gun Laws

your thoughts, 256-536-0077. will league is here from siniard, timberlake & league, getting us started. you worry about your kids, i know. and you pay attention to this thing. so many marchs going on with teenagers wanting to change the law. there are possible changes coming to alabama law. >> will league: it's a topic on everyone's name with the parkland shootings and all these mass shootings in school, people are looking at the second amendment of the constitution, and what does that say. basically a well-regulated militia, which is essential to a free sovereign state, cannot be infringed upon. that is set number two in the constitution. there's arguments on both sides. people for gun control say, look, let's look at reasonable and common sense approach to regulating this stuff. people against it say, look, that's just a first step to trying to take away our guns. i was actually talking to a lady in church today on the pew behind me, she was born in 1931. she asked what "lawcall" was about tonight and i was talking to her and the opinion that she's afraid the government would take her guns. so the constitution is a living breathing document, and it's supposed to change with the times, not fads, but with the times. i grew up, my grandfather was a coon hunter. we had guns in our house. he taught me to use guns early on. when he was a child he tells me a story he would get a coon and take it and sell it for a nickel. he had a fifth grade education. nowadays, you know -- then you used guns for hunting and things like that. you still do, but what is a common sense reasonable approach? now we've got assault rifles in the hands of younger kids and you've got rifles and high magazines to where you can take out 100 to 150 people as we're seeing. what is a common sense approach to that? alabama lawmakers, bill number 434, was basically saying, look, in alabama you can own a rifle or a shotgun to the age of 18. for assault weapons there was a bill proposed to the committee to raise that to 21. the lawmakers did not show up for that committee, so there was a big issue down in montgomery about can we not even debate this issue? and so one thing that did pass the committee was to arm teachers. what if a teacher is armed and shoots your child by accident? is there liability? what can you do to talk to your lawmaker and determine, do you want limitations on assault rifles or do you think