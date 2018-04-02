Clear

Al Beef Product Recall

Al is apart of a warning from the USDA to watch out for beef products that may be dangerous to eat.

are hurt. new information...ala bama is part of a warning from the usda to watch out for beef products that may be dangerous to eat. government inspectors say pfp enterprises, llc is recalling 7,146 pounds of raw beef products produced and packaged without proper federal inspection. the frozen and fresh beef items were produced on march 23-24, 2018. you can find the full list of recalled items on our website...waay
