Speech to Text for Two People Dead After Car Crashes Into Train

a grinding crash as a car slams into a moving train. the wreck killed two people early easter sunday morning. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. i'm marylee adams. the accident was in huntsville on moores mill road at the railroad crossing near stanwood blvd. waay 31's brittany collins is live from where it happened. brittany. greg and mary lee. early this morning a car drove into a train that was crossing moores mill road. huntsville police tell me the driver slammed through the crossing gate ... which comes down to warn drivers to stop for a crossing train. i also learned the car had just passed one witness who says the driver was speeding. madison county deputy coroner tyler berry hill tells me they are working to identify the two victims. they can't release the name or gender until they get in touch with a family member. all afternoon--traf fic homicide investigators have been at the crash site collecting evidence. after being shut down for about 8 hours -- police have re- opened moores mill road and traffic is moving as it normally does. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31