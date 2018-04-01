Speech to Text for Complete Street

at math. new at five.. the city of huntsville is finding news ways to get better use of existing streets. the city is calling the project "complete streets" and says the goal is to make roads more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly. waay 31's scottie kay is live at big spring park where she talked with some cyclists about the project and what they hope to see come from it.. scottie? greg, marylee.. i've talked with several cyclists, joggers, and even folks just out to enjoy this beautiful weather... and everyone i've talked to seems to agree the new "complete streets" project is a great idea. according to officials, they're looking at better ways to accommodate pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit... and they say safety is most important... officials say they're hoping to add more corridors like lowery boulevard, which connects governor's drive to big spring park... they say incorporating multi-use transportation will not only bring more people to huntsville... but say it's also a great way for those people to get exercise and enjoy the outdoors... other benefits from the project would include less asphalt and less demand for parking spaces and parking garages... overall, they're hoping the project will cut back on traffic issues and accidents.. and that's what a lot of people are most excited about... we have a lot of crazy drivers. and a lot of people don't respect cyclists and they don't respect joggers. no matter how much you prepare yourself, they just don't respect joggers. and there's some situations where people are still texting and driving and they're not paying attention to those guys, and then you have an injury and these people are hurt. officials say there are several projects underway that will provide safer ways of transportation for pedestrians and cyclists.. and people here at big spring park tell me they can't wait to try them out... live in huntsville, sk, waay 31 news