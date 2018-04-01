Speech to Text for Math-A-Palooza Competition

tonight ... some kids spent their saturday solving math problems at bob jones high school. third through 6th graders competed in the math- a- palooza space and nasa competition. students had to solve several math equations. the student with the highest score won a prize. after the competition ...the kids met with nasa scientists from the marshal space flight center. we want kids to feel like, even if they're not good at math they have a chance to go outside their boundaries and push them a little and maybe win something. i feel like sometimes math is a dying field and they don't think it's interesting when really it's exciting stuff. the real life rocket scientists hope this competition encourages more students to study