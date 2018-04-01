Speech to Text for Sexual Assualt Awareness Month

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight ... we are one day away from sexual assault awareness month. in 2017 ... more women are speaking up about sexual assault or harassment they may have experienced years ago. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. and i'm marylee adams. waay 31's brittany collins is live in madison to tell you why it takes so long for some women to open up. brittany. greg and marylee ... the me too movement is giving some women confidence to come out about the sexual violence they've encountered -- especially in the work force. movements like this one let victims know they are not alone. it got to a point where a knife was involved and i was stabbed. opal hall was in her 20's.... dealing with domestic violence from her previous boyfriend. she said it wasn't sexual assault. but ... it was still a scary situation. but his mental illness because he wasn't seen about in a way and the drugs he was on-- it just escalated quickly. hall tells me women and even men are suffering through sexual abuse right now ... or in the past ... and keeping it a secret. but this year ...thousands have opened up about what happened using the me too hashtag social media movement. in times past, the climate was totally against it. nobody wanted to even hear it, because you didn't have to deal with it. sexual assaults are with people that are very close to you. according to the alabama law enforcement agency ... in 2015, 1,988 rapes were reported by county agencies ..79 percent of the rapes, the victim knew the offender hall understands why children don't speak out about until they're much older. you're dealing with close family members and there's a lot to have to deal with especially as child. nicola freeman decided to get her masters in psychology to work with victims who under go mental issues after they've been assaulted. she believes advocates will continue to see more women men speak out in 2018. because our professionals take a pro stance against this, it helps. when media started taking a stance against this, it helps. when out stars in media takes a stance it helps and they are supporting, and speak out...that's why people are allowed to do that. many advocates encourage you to report the rape when you're ready. or tell a close friend or family member. the longer you keep it a secret, the more mental damage occurs. reporting live in madison brittany collins waay 31