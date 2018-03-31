Speech to Text for Comic Con comes to the Tennessee Valley

center. new tonight... the second annual huntsville comic con is going on this weekend in at lowe mill... people and pets are dressing up as their favorite comic book, movie, or video game characters... there are also celebrity guests -- like the original flash gordon... organizers of the event say this year's comic con offers more than last years... "it's seeing more guests, more vendors, more dealers. there's bigger guests. sam jones, flash gordon, is pretty big and pretty fun, so we've got a bigger selection of people to see and vendors to go through and dealers to go through and it's spread out more thoroughly through the mill." huntsville comic con is going on tomorrow from 10 to 8 at lowe mill. tickets at the door