Coffee Coming with Warning Labels

monday. new at ten... to a somewhat controversial court ruling in california. coffee companies like starbucks -- will now have to put health warning labels on coffee cups in the state... this is because of a naturally- occuring chemical found in coffee after the roasting process that is known to cause cancer. waay 31's kody fisher is doing some digging to find out if similar warning labels will be put on coffee here in alabama... kody fisher "several people who i talked to say the ruling in california will have no baring on whether or not they get a cup of coffee or not." jason owen consumes coffee regularly... jason owen/coffee drinker "i drink about 3 cups of coffee a day." he doesn't plan on changing his habit... even with the ruling about the chemical in coffee... because of what it does for him... jason owen/coffee drinker "wakes me up in the morning." owen isn't alone... john ballew says he won't change how much coffee he drinks either... saying he'll trust his experiences with the drink... john ballew/coffee drinker "it doesn't really worry me that much, just because i've been drinking it my whole life. everybody i know has been drinking it their whole lives and that hasn't happened to any of us." i called alabama department of public health officials to ask about this. they told me, they're aware of the ruling in california... and they plan on evaluating the scientific findings at the center of the court case... right now... they tell me there is no reason to believe coffee is unhealthy to drink... owen says he trusts what the alabama department of public health says... jason owen/coffee drinker "it really doesn't surprise me that california would be coming out with that ahead of the curve, but i still think we need more research to really know, so i agree with the state of alabama on that. lets just slow down and see what really happens." kody fisher "one family i talked to says if more studies come out showing coffee does officially cause cancer it would make them warn their children about starting to drink it. reporting in huntsville. kody fisher. waay 31 news."