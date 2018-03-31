Speech to Text for Friday 10 PM Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our friday evening will develop a bit of a chill, so take the jacket with you if you'll be heading out this evening. beneath a clearing sky, temperatures will be dropping through the 50s through 10 pm, then into the 40s. the low by morning will be around 39 degrees. saturday morning will be chilly with upper 30s and lower 40s. sunshine and a warm wind will mean fast warming through the day! we will warm to near 60 degrees by noon and continue climbing to almost 70 degrees through the afternoon. you may start to see a few clouds against our otherwise blue sky by late afternoon saturday. the clouds will increase quickly saturday evening, then areas of rain will start developing soon after midnight. that sets us up for some rainy spots for our easter sunday. a weather disturbance will move out of the northern rockies in montana tonight. that system will move toward us. it will get close enough to bring some patchy areas of rain through our easter sunday, but then the system will lift away. it will brush the tennessee valley without actually moving through. areas most favored for rain will be the shoals around florence, tuscumbia, russellville, and mounlton and also southern middle tennessee around fayetteville and lawrenceburg. rain will mostly be light and just enough to put a a damper on the easter egg hunts. you can catch some occasional breaks to help out. while brief showers are possible, widespread rain is less likely in north alabama along and east of i-65, including huntsville, decatur, athens, and sand mountain. the next round of bigger-impact weather will arrive as early as late tuesday. it can bring areas of heavy rain along with damaging wind and one or two tornadoes. new data is hinting at a delay that would delay this system until wednesday morning, which may help to ease the severe weather threat. we will be tracking changes in this forecast through the weekend.