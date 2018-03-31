News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
Flu Outbreak
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
Flu Outbreak
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Alabama spring update, Tua continues work with trainers
Tua Tagovailoa continued to work with trainers at practice on Thursday
Posted: Fri Mar 30 18:23:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 30 18:23:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jesse Merrick
Huntsville
Clear
46°
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
48°
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 48°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
46°
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
43°
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
43°
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Ex-Tennessee teacher who fled with teen wants to change plea
Florence movie theater refuses to let sheriff in because he refused to disarm
Parkland shooting survivor rejects Laura Ingraham's apology for mocking tweet
2 arrested after home invasion in Jackson Co.
Florida man charged with making threat to Fort Payne school
Sheriff: 4 children exposed to meth
Ex-band director accused of touching student's buttocks
UPDATE: Victim's name released in Jackson Co. dog attack
Family has trouble finding help to recover from tornado damage
Athens man charged with sexually abusing child
Community Events