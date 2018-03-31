Clear

Alabama spring update, Tua continues work with trainers

Tua Tagovailoa continued to work with trainers at practice on Thursday

Posted: Fri Mar 30 18:23:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 30 18:23:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jesse Merrick
Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events