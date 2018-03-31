Speech to Text for Home Invasion in Jackson Co.

and i'm dan shaffer. joseph warren faces a long list of charges -- as does a 17-year- old who's name isn't being released because he's under age. waay 31's scottie kay talked to a neighbor of the victim about the arrests -- and the impact the attack is having on the community. sot "everybody says that ethan could've died, and that is possible." brandon henley lives next door to 16-year-old ethan rorex. the jackson county sheriff's office says joseph tyler warren and a 17 year old tied up rorex with zip-ties and pistol- whipped in the head during a home invasion last month.another teen was in the house but wasn't attacked. henley told me rorex is more than a neighbor.. he called rorex a friends and cousin. sot "i was with him for two whole days just a couple days ago." but rorex isn't the only one involved in the incident that henley knows... he also knew the friend who was in the home with ethan at the time of the incident... and says he finds it strange that the friend wasn't attacked too... sot "i thought it was fishy. i've always thought it was fishyfrom the night that it happened. because the night that it happened, i woke up and saw it on social media. it was like 4:00 in the morning, and i texted that boyethan's friendand he was just being kind of shady." henley also knows warren. sot "he ain't never really showed any aggression towards me, or really towards anybody. butted to "kind of a shocker to me that he did that, honestly." henley's just glad to hear the men accused of attacking his friend are behind bars. sot "i think it will be closure for ethan and his mom, and for a lot of people in the skyline community." officials with the jackson county sheriff's office tell waay 31 -- they are still tracking down the third suspect they believe is involved in the incident -- but they haven't released