Speech to Text for What The Tech: World Backup Day

country are urging people to do something saturday they probably haven't done in a long time. jamey tucker tells us what started out as a joke is now seen by some as one of the mostimportant days of the year. think of everything you'd lose if ransomware or a virus somehow got on your computer. what would be gone forever if you lost your phone?everyye ar the day before april fools day, is considered world backup day. and it's no joke. if you're like the millions of people who've never backed up anything because it sounds difficult. here are the easiest ways to do it. there are cloud services that back up your computer in real-time. carbonite runs in the background and saves your work, including photos and music on your computer. if something goes wrong, you can download everything. it's only 6 dollars a month. -- another option is a portable hard drive like this one. plug it into the computer and you'll have to copy everything you want to save.if you do use an external hard drive for important photos and documents, it's a good idea to unplug your new backup hard drive and store it somewhere so it isn't connected to the internet where it could be infected with a virus or ransomware. --- if you're most concerned about losing photos and videos, you can upload them all to the cloud for free. google photos is easy to use. just point it to where the photos are stored on your hard drive and it'll go to work. and don't forget your phone. connect it to the computer to download photos and videos to the desktop or a folder. you can also use the google photos app which will save and upload the photos everytime you take one. --- computers are hit with malware every day where bad guys hold computer hard drives for ransom and you may never get those photos and files back. take some time saturday, the day before april fools day, to back up everything. that's what the tech, i'm jamey tucker i have step-by-step directions on my website, whatthetech- dot-tv and links to everything i mentioned. computers are hit by malware and phones are stolen every day. so take some time this weekend,to back it up. that's what the tech, i'm jamey tuck