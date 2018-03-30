Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Working While Retired

employee benefit research institute, 90 percent of retirees who work for pay said they do so because they want to stay active and involved. eighty-two percent said they just enjoy working. whatever your reason for wanting to keep working, here are some ways to make the most of it. ready to retire but not ready to stop working? a recent survey found 37 percent of people plan to work either full time or part time during retirement. working into retirement can help you stay engaged with others, keep your mind active, and give you a new challenge. but it can also impact your social security benefits. if you file for social security before your full retirement age at 66 and are still working, your monthly payments will be lower. so you might want to wait until or after you reach your full retirement age to claim benefits. talk to a financial advisor about your particular situation. if you're looking for ideas on how to find a second career, check out mylifestylecare er-dot-com. it lists more than 100 "second-act" career resources. and encore-dot-org is a nonprofit that helps older people find ways to use their talents to make a positive impact for younger generations. with ways to help you make the most of your working retirement, i'm according to the bureau of labor statistics, the 65 to 74- year-old... and 75 and older age groups are the fastest-growing age group in the labor force. right now, 40 percent of workers aged 65 and older work part time.