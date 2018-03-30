Speech to Text for Kentucky Man Killed by Law Enforcement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

he'd been banned from the property. the manhunt comes to a close after a kentucky officials shot the man suspected of fatally shooting an off-duty officer. kentucky state trooper says 34-year-old james decoursey had a breif encounter with law enforcement in clarksville tennessee where he was shot and killed . accoring to police decoursey shot and killed 38- year old officer phillip meacham-- meacham leaves behind