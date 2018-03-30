Speech to Text for Storm Damage Insurance Policy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

several folks around the tennessee valley are still recovering from the tornadic storms last week. and while some families are getting assistance, some tell waay 31 it's not enough. waay 31's will robinson-smith joins us live to explain the shortfall. will? some folks that spoke with waay 31 say they're frustrated that their insurance covers some, but not all of the damage caused by the storms. on the large scale of things, the alabama emergency management agency told us they're still assessing the damage done by the storm to determine if they're eligible for fund from the federal emergency management agency. however for families hoping to get some federal aid to cover what their personal insurance won't, the state says unfortunately, fema funds go to large projects like damaged roads or schools. i just think that the state and local governments need to step up a little bit harder on helping people." the state ema says there needs to be more than seven million dollars in damages for the state to qualify. as for homeowners, its up to them to know what is covered by severe weather damage and what is not. reporting live in huntsville, waay 31 news.