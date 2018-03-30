Speech to Text for I-Team: Police Refuse to Release Officer's Personnel Record

kody fisher... waay 31 news... an i-team follow up investigation into the alabama open records act. waay 31 spent the past week asking about a huntsville police officer charged with driving under the influence. today, the city said it won't release the personnel file for officer curtis mitchell.we know he joined the force a little more than a year ago... but the city won't release anything else. waay 31's sydney martin challenged attorneys for the city over this first amendment violation. this is the email assistant city attorney edward blair sent me wednesday afternoon.in the email, blair and the city claim "law enforcement personnel records are considered to be sensitive material and their release is not in the best interests of the public." waay 31 put in an open records request to check officer curtis mitchell's job record.it's information the state and federal governments say is open to public inspection... it's guaranteed in the first amendment.but the city of huntsville disagrees and claimed releasing mitchell's file after redacting personal information could quote "...interfere with the effective operations of law enforcement, and therefore, cannot be released to the public." nobody with the city could explain how it would interfere with how police do their job.it's part of the reason waay 31's i-team did a series of stories last year about alabama's open record laws.several civil rights groups consider them the worst in the country! while the city is withholding information that should be readily available... i did manage to track down the accident report from almost two weeks ago.it revealed mitchell was vomitting when he crashed and had open liquor bottles in his car.i also learned mitchell joined huntsville police a little more than a year ago and just finished his probationary period.he's now on administrative duties and still collecting a pay check funded by your tax money. "the freedom of speech and freedom of the press are both guaranteed in the first amendment's constitution.i've followed up asking the city what makes this case a first amendment exception and am waiting to hear