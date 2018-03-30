Speech to Text for Storm Insurance

people are still picking up the pieces from the storm that produced eleven tornadoes in north alabama last week... tonight... we're finding out if federal funds are on the way to help repair the damage... waay 31's kody fisher is in elkmont with a family who might fall into a gray area of getting help... even if federal funds come in... "here in elkmont the bahney tells me their insurance is going to be covering some damages from the tornado, like what happened here to their car port, but it's not going to be covering all the damages." ryan bahney/recoveri ng from storm damage "we find out that nothin that was in it is covered. that's kind of depressing." ryan bahney says an air compressor... generator... and many of his tools to fix cars got damaged under the car port from the winds of the storm... ryan bahney/recoveri ng from storm damage "that puts us in a pretty big spot considering i have vehicles that are down that i have to work on. now my tractor doesn't work that i got to fix on my own, so all these tools that i got to have, cause they're pretty much how i make my money." the alabama emergency management agency tells waay 31 they're currently assessing damage amounts... as they try to get public assistance funds from fema... even if those funds come in... they won't help families like the bahney's... because they're for things like roads... bridges... and schools... there are volunteers out helping families with damage... but the bahney's say their amount of damage isn't a high enough priority... ryan bahney/recoveri ng from storm damage "even with the little damage that i've got its heartbreaking." the family tells waay 31 they're basically in a grey area... that is leaving them in a hole they can't get out of... ryan bahney/recoveri ng from storm damage "i just think that the state and local governments need to step up a little bit harder on helping people." kody fisher "the aftermath of the damages from these tornadoes is a reminder for home owners to read the fine print on your insurance policy to make sure you know what is and isn't covered. reporting in elkmont. kody fisher, waay 31 news." the state ema tells waay 31 there needs to be over 7 million dollars worth of public damage for the state to be able to get fema funds...