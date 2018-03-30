Speech to Text for Auburn Recruitment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back to the show guys...today we spent the evening down on the plains talkin' spring football with the auburn tigers as they look to reload at a handful of positions for another run at the sec championship... and with plenty of spots up for grabs...a handful of our local guys are in the mix to land a spot on the two-deep... earlier this week we talked about madison academy grad austin troxell...as he's in a competition with calvin ashley for the starting spot at right tackle...ashley was absent from practice today due to an illness...so in his place troxell took all the first teams reps... in the backfield...the lead back spot is up for grabs...austin grad...and early enrollee asa martin has shown out through nine practices on the plains so far...offensive coordinator chip lindsey says he's been impressed with asa's natrual instinct running between the tackles...but we can't forget about madison academy grad malik miller...who's been in this backfield since 2016.. "i think malik has gotten much better in terms of pass protection.i feel really confident in him.he's a solid runner that obviously has been around for awhile so i think any experience he's gotten is a benefit.i just think he's the steady force.out of that group he's kind of the older veteran now." defensively...muscle shoals native jordyn peters is trying to lock down a starting spot in the secondary...he did appear in 10 games last year....recording 24 tackles and a forced fumble...but he's really only got two practices under his belt because he hurt his knee early on in spring so it's been tough for them to get a read on him thus far... "he's low rep right now just in terms of the number of snaps he's had compared to others so we'll finish spring and try to assess it a little better then in terms of exactly where he may be." so with another practice in the books...the tigers have three more till they jump into jordan-hare to cap of spring ball with the annual a-day game on april 7th...and you know we'll have you guys covered for that...but that does it for us from down here in auburn tonight...so guys...back to you in