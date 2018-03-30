Speech to Text for Tanner High School

for construction... new at ten... tonight at 10... a community meeting in athens over the tanner high school principal placed on paid administrative leave -- two weeks ago. waay 31's charlisa gordon attended the meeting. she has more on the efforts to bring back the principal. four out of the 7 board of education members showed up to the community meeting. the group listened to the crowd of roughly 75 members of the community including teachers, students and parents. nat pop this man has brought positive change to the school. the backlash is in context to the change in progress. nat pop you are making it bad for the students nat pop somebody has already made their mind up that mr. coordinate going to be at tanner high school. emotions ran high thursday night as the crowd shared there thoughts with the limestone county board of education. tanner high school students taj and kira say the tension is even thicker when walking the halls of the school. kira walton / tanner hs sophomore "the energy when i walk into the school is just so, it's negative. i know what they are talking about when they whisper to each other, when the teachers whisper to each other i know exactly what they're talking about." taj williams / tanner hs senior some teachers they talk they sneak in google they may not do around the students. the crowd of tanner alums, parents and current students say it's a school divided between supporter of principal louis gordon and those who want him gone. the principal is just one of the three staff members placed on paid administrative leave since february. taj williams / tanner hs senior "i feel like i'm getting unfocused. i need to be focus on one thing and it seems like i can't focus on that, because they're so many people and so many things that's going on like how can you focus." a distraction this junior or senior says she doesn't need when going into state exams that she's been preparing for for the past 9 weeks. which is one of the many reasons limestone county school board chairman says they hope to get this resolved quickly. he says they're just waiting on some information that could potentially corroborate the allegations being made against the principal charles shoulders / pres. limestone co. board of education "very shortly now we don't expect it to last much longer. but as far as giving you an exact date as to when the investigation will be over. i can't give you an answer right now, but we're hoping that it will be over very soon." the next limestones county boe meeting schedule for next tuesday. in athens charlisa gordon waay 31 news