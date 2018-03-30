Speech to Text for Soccer Complex

new at 5... waay 31 learned the huntsville city council approved the building of a new soccer complex... costing almost 5 million dollars. the complex will be located off of drake avenue at the the former huntsville city schools center for technology. waay31's sydney martin talked to a city council member today who told her the city bought the property from the school system. 4 new soccer fields will be built off of drake avenue where huntsville city schools center for technology used to be housed. waay 31 learned from huntsville city councilman bill klingthe current buildings on the property will be demolished. the 5 million dollar complex will not only have fields but also a pedestrian bridge and shade pavilion along with two restroom buildings. bill kling, huntsville city councilman "this is good recreation. we have a back log of people wanting to use a soccer fields. i love the landscaping and investment taking place in west huntsville. i think this will be good for that neck of the woods." also included in the 5 million dollar price tag-- lighting and fences for the complex. the fields will be free to the public--according to the councilman. "huntsville city councilman bill kling told me they hope to start construction this summer. and the new soccer fields should be built as soon as next year . in huntsville sydney martin waay