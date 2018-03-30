Clear

Soccer Complex

Sydney Martin talks to City Council Member about a new soccer complex

Posted: Thu Mar 29 18:46:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Mar 29 18:46:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Soccer Complex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 5... waay 31 learned the huntsville city council approved the building of a new soccer complex... costing almost 5 million dollars. the complex will be located off of drake avenue at the the former huntsville city schools center for technology. waay31's sydney martin talked to a city council member today who told her the city bought the property from the school system. 4 new soccer fields will be built off of drake avenue where huntsville city schools center for technology used to be housed. waay 31 learned from huntsville city councilman bill klingthe current buildings on the property will be demolished. the 5 million dollar complex will not only have fields but also a pedestrian bridge and shade pavilion along with two restroom buildings. bill kling, huntsville city councilman "this is good recreation. we have a back log of people wanting to use a soccer fields. i love the landscaping and investment taking place in west huntsville. i think this will be good for that neck of the woods." also included in the 5 million dollar price tag-- lighting and fences for the complex. the fields will be free to the public--according to the councilman. "huntsville city councilman bill kling told me they hope to start construction this summer. and the new soccer fields should be built as soon as next year . in huntsville sydney martin waay
Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events