Speech to Text for Red Cross Volunteer at JSU

new at 4... the daughter of the executive director of american red cross in huntsville -- is now receiving help from the organization herself. director khris anderson's 20- year-old daughter-- jane... is a student at jacksonville state university. it was hit by an ef-3 tornado last monday. waay 31's scottie kay talked with jane about her experience and how's she moving forward after losing almost everything... jayne anderson has been volunteering with the american red cross for years.. but now that she's a tornado victim, she's on the receiving end "i never expected to be on the receiving end of this, but to get help and to see communities step in means so much to me as a student, to know that my school's going to be okay." as the daughter of the huntsville red cross executive director, jayne anderson is a long-time red cross volunteer... "volunteering for every disaster that's gone on in north alabama, so i've seen what the red cross has done." as a student at jacksonville state university, she says the help she's received after the tornado has made her gain a new kind of appreciation for the organization... "to actually receive that reminds me why i loved it in the first place." "it reinforces my love with the red cross. it reinforces the love that i have for our volunteers. jayne says her apartment building and the building where most of her classes were held was destroyed.. but luckily her professors have been in contact with her... "they're working so hard to get the students caught back up and finished with class, because that's the reason we're therefor our education and for our future." but jayne says she'll miss the things she lost that can't be replaced... "it's just silly things, like sentimental things, like the grinch that mom was telling you about that i've had since i was a little girl." however, she believes the future for her school is a bright one... "it's been great to see everyone kind of step in and take control of rebuilding and making our school even better than it was before." and she says the most important part is that no one was injured... "one of the big things for me is that everybody's okay and no one was there. because if kids were there, and we hadn't been on spring break, it would have been awful." jayne says she's hopeful her campus will be back to normal soon.. and she wants to thank everyone for all of the help she and her classmates have received... reporting in huntsville, scottie kay, waay 31 news the campus is set to re-open within the next few weeks. red cross wants to remind any students who are currently in huntsville and were affected by the tornado -- to callthe red cross for assistance.