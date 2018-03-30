Speech to Text for Decatur City Manager

new at six... we're getting a closer look at how the city of decatur should be run. it would take away power from the mayor and give it to a new hired city manager. it was actually supposed to happen several years ago -- but never did. now -- a federal lawsuit and a state bill could change that. waay 31's sydney martin explains what could change in the city of decatur... "we've had a run of mayors our citizens in which are citizens were very dissatisfied with and that's certainly something that could occur again. we could have another disaster of a mayor." to address gary voketz concerns voters approved council members hiring a city manager to run the city's day to day operations. it never happened. as we told you before voketz sued the city the case is in federal appears court. "today i'm serving in the office of the mayor. and i'll continue to do that until another appointing authority directs me into another position." mayor tab bowling continues to do the job....but a state bill on the governor's desk to be signed would also change that. it would make it easier for city's to hire city managers, reduce the mayor's power, and ensure enough council members represent every city's diverse population. "when you are dealing with a 60 million dollar budget. there are not a lot of people that are trained since college to deal with that type of thing." depending on what the federal court decides or on governor kay ivey's signature it looks like it won't be mayor bowling dealing with the budget in the future. "both sides told me only time will tell what happens in the city of decatur. in decatur sydney martin waay 31 news.