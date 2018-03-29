Speech to Text for Thursday 5 PM Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at home. rain will gradually diminish this evening. the flood watch for lauderdale, colbert, and franklin counties has been cancelled. the already-small threat for severe thunderstorms ended before it started. our thursday has been a rain- filled day. the rain will fall and come to an end well before midnight. the rain may fall heavily occasionally. widespread rain will begin breaking up and growing less widespread by 6pm-7pm. the last of the rain will wind down between 8 pm and 10 pm. the widespread rain will end at that point, adding up to a quarter- inch of rain on top of what has already fallen. brief, light showers will remain possible tonight and tomorrow as the low clouds hold their ground. those light showers may leave a few rain drops on your windshield on your drive to work friday morning. the last of those showers will end by 1-2pm friday. the clouds will break up and clear from 2 pm friday through 10 pm friday. chilly air will move into the tennessee valley behind the rain. upper 40s and lower 50s on friday morning will bring back the need for light jackets onyour way out the door. the afternoon will warm toward 60 degrees. if the clouds start breaking earlier, we will be able to warm into the lower 60s. if the clouds are more stubborn and hold on longer through the afternoon, we will likely not warm out of the 50s. saturday will be dry with sunshine. the morning will be chilly, but the afternoon will warm toward 70 degrees! easter sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. showers will be most favored over southern middle tennessee during the day and shift to north alabama at night. the next big storm system will impact the tennessee valley on tuesday. that system will bring widespread rain and a risk for some strong to severe thunderstorms. the biggest risk thanks stephen!