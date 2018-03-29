Speech to Text for What The Tech: Facebook Changes To Privacy Policy

facebook is making some big changes to its privacy settings to let you control who sees your information. our tech guy jamey tucker shows you the new settings...and what changes you should make to your account. here's what the new settings look like: the privacy shortcuts are much easier to find. you can quickly view and edit the information you've shared with facebook. take a look at this first, and delete what you don't want stored on the facebook servers but you might want to download it first to your computer. next, look at the tab that says "ad preferences", this is information that facebook shares with third-parties so the ads you see are things you're interested in. if you delete all of that, you'll still see ads, they probably won't be relevant to you. then check out privacy settings for who sees what you post. you can make changes for things you've posted in the past, and who'll see what you post from now on. these settings aren't much different than in the past, it's just easier to find and review. you might want to look at facebook's privacy policy. you agreed to these terms when you first signed up for facebook. --- you may want to switch internet browsers as well. most people use google chrome, but mozilla added a great feature in the firefox browser. it has a facebook container. when you're using facebook, firefox keeps that tab private from any other websites and accounts you have opened. this will prevent google, email or spammy websites from seeing your facebook account online, which happens. you can download the firefox browser and only use it for facebook. if you haven't used firefox in a long time, it's worth checking out again, especially if you're concerned about the information google is sharing about you. if there's anything good to come out of facebook's recent privacy problem, it's that people are more aware of how their information is being stored and shared, and that companies like facebook are making some changes, or at least being more upfront about it. you cannot keep facebook from sharing your information. that's part of the deal for using facebook for free. that's what the tech? i'm jamey