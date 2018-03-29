Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Documents Needed At 18

eighteen is the magic number a child must reach to become an adult. there's a lot of changes happening at this age, but one thing parents don't always think about is what documents your newly adult child will need when they head to college. college is an exciting opportunity for your child. but do you know what documents students need before they hit the road? nat sound nat sound nat sound vo/narration...... graphic: 1511972303 the first doc you might want to get: a health care power of attorney. without one, you may not be able to get detailed info or make decisions about your student's health once they are 18. if your child goes to school out of state, it's important to have one in both states. a hipaa authorization is another important healthcare paper. it allows doctors to speak to you about your child's medical condition. next, a financial power of attorney comes in handy if you're still helping with your child's finances. it lets parents act on the child's behalf on financial matters. an education record release will give parents access to records such as grades and transcripts. without one, you might not be able to see how your student is progressing in school. so before your kid heads off for the journey ahead, be sure you have the right documents in place . unless your young adult disagrees! i'm jessica sanchez reporting. one thing to mention: you won't need these papers signed until after your child turns 18... and by the way your child