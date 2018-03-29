Speech to Text for Woman Hospitalized After Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning: a woman was freed from her car and is now in the hospital after she crashed on the side of i-565. madison fire officials tell waay 31 that around midnight, the woman lost control of her car near the wall triana exit. she crashed into a sign pole. because of the extensive damage on the driver's side, rescue squad members had to pry open her car before she could be taken to the hospital. officials said she had non-life threatening injuries. madison police