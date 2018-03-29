Clear
Woman Hospitalized After Crash

new this morning: a woman was freed from her car and is now in the hospital after she crashed on the side of i-565. madison fire officials tell waay 31 that around midnight, the woman lost control of her car near the wall triana exit. she crashed into a sign pole. because of the extensive damage on the driver's side, rescue squad members had to pry open her car before she could be taken to the hospital. officials said she had non-life threatening injuries. madison police
