Speech to Text for Athens Safety Committee Meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. happening today ... the athens city school board is making recommendations on how to make schools safer ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at the school board ... with more on its next step toward school safety ... the school board had its initial school safety meeting march first ... and tonight ... they're sharing next steps ... school superintendent trey holladay originallyasse mbled a safety review committee just two weeks after the parkland school shooting ... the committee was made up of parents, school employees, first responders, and mental health professionals ... holladay told waay 31 keeping kids safe while in school is a hot button topic that everyone can provide valuable input on ... dr. trey holladay / superintendent, athen city schools: what we do as a ministry at her's is making sure our kids are safe every day, both physically and mentally, so if the perception is there that they might be something wrong then we need to curve that perception and we have to change that dynamic to make sure feel good about coming to school and that they're going to be sa waay 31 will be at tonight's school board meeting ... and will continue to bring you more on this story as it develops ... live in athens ss waay 31 news ...