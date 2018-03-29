Speech to Text for Women Entrepreneurs in Huntsville Celebrate

in some parts of the city... today- women entrepreneurs in huntsvillewer e celebrated in a big way. waay31s alyssa martin spent the morning at the women owned business celebration and tells us how the time is meant to inspire others. alyssa "huntsville's mayor tommy battle declared march 30th as women owned business day and today is a time to celebrate and recognize the work women- owned businesses do in huntsville." local women filled a room for the women owned business celebration hosted by the huntsville madison county chamber of commerce. a big part of the day was the panel discussion with 5 women who own and operate successful companies in the area. chamber sot " people feel if, 'wow if they made it i can to' and it just gives them encouragement and uplifting." palco ceo " we need to celebrate this not only every year but everyday and i think women need to understand that if we're going to move forward, as a community we need to help each other." kim lewis owns project xyz- an i-t and engineering firm....it started with just one employee and since 2002 has grown to more than 50. the path to success was not always an easy one for lewis- she started her business as a single mom. " i think the biggest thing is having that drive to keep moving forward, there's things that are going to pop up as far as the business side, from person life, being a mom, but its finding that path that you need to go on to make the path a little bit easier for you to go forward." lewis hopes other women will see that success is possible- despite thechallenges. " just get out of your comfort zone and find a mentor." reporting in hsv am waay