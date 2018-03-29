Speech to Text for New VA Secretary Named

we're following new details this morning from the white house after another member of president trump's cabinet is out. waay 31s alyssa martin joins us from the breaking news desk with what we're learning about the next veterans affairs secretary. alyssa. the dismissal of david shulkin makes the third person to be out of the presidents cabinet in the past week...while his dismissal didnt really come as a surprise, his replacement did. the former veterans affairs secretary was fired after misleading ethics officials over using more than a 120-thousand dollars in taxpayer funds for travel through europe with his wife... this morning shulkin is slaming washington as toxic and claims he was quote "entangled in a brutal power struggle"...with appointees who seek to privatize veterans care... something he says will hurt veterans. president trump tweeted his nominee to replace shulkin- admiral ronny jackson who reportidly made a good impression on the president when he gave him a good health report both mentally and physically. jackson is an active-duty admiral who has served for the past 3 administrations- - but there is some concern over his experience--to oversee the second largest government agency--that