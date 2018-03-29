Speech to Text for First Responder Training in Huntsville

31 news new tonight ... you just watched the season finale of a-b-c's the good doctor on waay 31.. the show -- shed light on how people with autism ... go through the ups and downs of life -- just like you and i ... but may respond differently ... that's why local non-profit -- "tennessee valley unite" is working to bridge the gap by training first responders on what to do when they encounter someone with a disability. waay 31's sarah singleterry was at the training ... where fire, police, and paramedics from across madison county -- learned the do's and don'ts in these everyday interactions ... natalie lambert's son is 13 years old and has high functioning autism ... natalie lambert "he has exceeded our expectations ... but i still have fears ..." one of them being the day he starts driving ... natalie lambert "if for some reason he is pulled over by a police officer for whatever reason ... i don't know if he would be able to handle that stress ..." that's why the first event she and her non-profit organization tennessee valley unite put on was a training for first responders on how to handle encounters with people who have disabilities ... standup: getting pulled over can be a stressful experience for anyone ... but lambert says stress levels are even higher for people with special needs ... that's why she says she's counting on first responders to be a calming influence in what she says can be a terrifying time ... natalie lambert "who better than first responders who are well trained and have a need to serve the community ... and them having an understanding, they will be the best possible facilitators in those situations ..." tennessee valley unite brought in the birmingham-based interaction advisory group for a five hour training focused on officer and citizen safety ... fair treatment and safe practices ... and open dialogue to raise empathy ... ronnie dickey "attending training that's being provided for us today just gives us more tools in dealing with people in those heightened states." practical tools for first responders ... that give peace of mind