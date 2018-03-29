Speech to Text for Florida man charged with making threat to Fort Payne school

pm tonight at 10. a young man is behind bars in florida - charged with making a terroristic threat against fort payne high school earlier this month... 19 year old anthonykessle r was arrested in south florida -- for an outstanding warrant in dekalb county. he's accused of making the threat earlier this month. waay 31's charlisa gordon spent the day in fort payne. she pressed police on the investigation and talked with a teen who knew kessler. fort payne police says the threat happened here at fort payne high school in march 5. today the anthony kessler who goes by his middle name brett made his first court appearance in florida after being arrested. nat sound from fort myers news station of kessler in court talking about extradition and getting credit for time served roughly 700 miles away in florida...anthony brett kessler is answering question about a terroristic threat made right here in fort payne. 20 year old caleb patterson who's hung out with brett a few times says he's not at all surprised by the news of his arrest. sot caleb patterson / knew anthony kessler: "this sounds like brett" "really sketchy person. not somebody you would want to hang out with on a daily basis, but definitely where ever he went he let himself be known. if that makes any sense. drama started." kessler is accused of threatening to conduct a shooting at fort payne high school.caleb who lives across the street from the school says he was home when police surrounded the building. sot caleb patterson: i woke up getting ready for work and i look outside and there's 30 cops. i mean who is not going to like wake up and go check the news. like something crazy must've happened. and serious it was...the threat was made less than a month following the parkland, florida schoolshooting . sot caleb: they cancelled school. it was serious. it was really a big deal. the lee county sheriff's office in florida worked with the fbi and fort payne police department to track down kessler. caleb told us that brett kessler attended school here at fort payne high school, but we're still working to confirm that with school officials. but investigators believe he may have relatives in the sand mountain area. there's no word on when he might return to alabama to face the charge. in fort payne charlisa gordon waay