Speech to Text for Havoc treating road trip to MS like playoff series

the postseason is officially on for the havoc... but with two weeks to go till selection sunday... and currently sitting in third place in the league standings...they need to make sure they take care of business down the stretch... becuase the difference between the three seed and the five seed is only a matter of three points... and new to the sphl this year is the fact that the top three seeds get to pick their first round opponent from the teams seeded four through eight... so if they stay in the top three they're guaranteed home ice for that first round series... so with the next three games against mississippi...they' re kind of going through a little playoff warmup with hopes of improving their seeding as well... "we're looking at the next three games as a playoff series.we gotta win two out of three and the fact that they're all on the road i think is great.you know, i think it adds a little bit of adversity for us.we're still battling for that second spot so we're entering the last two weeks like the playoffs have already started.if you can mentally do that