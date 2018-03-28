Speech to Text for Wednesday 5 PM Weather Update

spotty showers early this evening will gradually grow into widespread rain later this evening. that rain will fall through tonight and much of tomorrow. a few thunderstorms can mix in, and any stronger storms can briefly produce 50-60 mph, which can break some tree limbs and cause minor damage. the biggest risk for that is on thursday for areas east of i-65 and across sand mountain. the biggest risk by far will be the heavy rainfall, which can lead to localized ponding of water on roads. roads will be wet and slippery, and heavy rain can limit your visibility. be ready for a slow and rainy thursday morning drive. the heaviest rain begins moving into the shoals between 9 pm and 11 pm tonight. it will cross i-65 and increase along i-565, moving into huntsville, madison, decatur, athens, and fayetteville, between 11 pm and 1 am. rain will spread eastward to sand mountain starting between midnight and 2 am. rain will fall will occasional breaks through the night and through much of thursday. the rain will end from west to east starting between 3 pm and 5 pm across the shoals. the end comes between 4 pm and 6 pm along i-65 and i-565 around huntsville, madison, decatur, athens, and fayetteville. sand mountain will see the end of the rain much later - 10 pm to midnight. it may end earlier around scottsboro, but the rain will be much slower to move on along i-59 around fort payne. the risk for severe thunderstorms is biggest well south of us. an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. the severe risk is limited to brief episodes of damaging winds, and that risk is primiarly east of i-65 locally. damaging winds of 50-60 mph are a low risk. localized flooding is a slightly bigger risk. the biggest risk is to travel. wet and slippery roads will combine with low visibility to create slow driving conditions. rainfall amonts will average 1 to 2 inches. locally higher amounts of up to 4 inches can fall across northwest alabama around the shoals.