Speech to Text for What The Tech: Android Malware

a warning for anyone using an android smartphone. certain apps in google play will install malware and steal your information. google removed a handful of apps...but out tech guy, jamie tucker, found the other apps...and explains what to do ifh they're on your phone. android users...here's another reminder: you need to be careful when downloading apps. security firm sophos, notified google that some qr code reader apps were causing problems for people who downloaded them. here are four qr code reader apps that were just pulled from the app store.. one of them had been downloaded over 500-thousand times. they were found to be installing malware on the phone. after being downloaded, the apps were throwing a lot of pop-up ads on the phones no matter what the user was doing at the time. once sophos reported the problems, google removed them from the google play store. this has happened before with free apps and games in the play store. google removes them, but not before they've been downloaded tens or hundreds of thousands of times. so what should you do? think before you download. do you really need the app, or is there an option from a reputable company? google has its own qr code reader app, google goggles that's safe to download. there are two good security apps for android devices you might want to download. one is from malware bytes, the other from sophos. it scans apps looking for malware or privacy concerns and notifies you if it detects a problem. if you own an android, you'll want to only download apps from the google play store, while it might not catch every spammy app it is safer than downloading an app from a website or a link. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucke