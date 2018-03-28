Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Foods With Surprising Benefits

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we've all heard the phrase "you are what you eat." well, more and more research is revealing there's truth to that statement. here are some foods to eat that have surprising benefits. food . food . food . it's everywhere you look! but why not load up on what will benefit your body? first up: almonds. a study published in nutrition reviews found they help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. next: try berries. cg vasanti malik, phd research scientist harvard t.h. chan school of public health in: :17 out: :23 "blackberries, blueberries, these are all types of fruits that contain anthocyanin." vo/narration...... a harvard study found older adults who eat lots of blueberries and strawberries are less likely to suffer from cognitive decline. also dark chocolate. it contains ingredients that helps menstrual cramps. avocados can be useful in treating high blood pressure, and researchers found nutrients in the fruit were also able to stop oral cancer cells from growing. you might also want to sip on green tea. one study found those who drank five cups a day were 20 percent less likely to get stressed than those who had less than one cup. mushrooms contain two antioxidants that scientists say could boost your health and fight aging. and cinnamon is being studied as a way to boost metabolism and help type-two diabetes. with foods that can improve your health, i'm jessica sanchez reporting. oily fish, like salmon, is another food with serious health benefits. it's rich in vitamins a and d and has been shown