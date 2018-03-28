Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts

Police Investigating High Speed Chase

A woman is in custody after leading police on a high speed chase

Posted: Wed Mar 28 10:09:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Mar 28 10:09:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Police Investigating High Speed Chase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at midday--a woman is in custody after leading police on a chase. we learned it ended just hours ago. according to police they tried to pull the woman over for speeding but she wouldn't stop. the madison county sheriff and the state troopers were involved. right now, police are working to id the driver, then determine why she
Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events