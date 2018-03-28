Speech to Text for Suicide Awareness

raising awareness about the harsh reality of suicide. according to the american foundation for suicide prevention on average- there are 123 suicides a day. now as waay31'salyssa martin reports-- a madison mother is sharing her story of tragedy and grief-- while advocating for those in need. wendy galloway describes her son as someone who never met a stranger and had big dreams of a military career. but life as she knew for 19 years changed in a matter of minutes nearly 2 years ago-- and now she's helping others-- as she takes her story to the big screen. "he was definitely his own person, he would march to the beat of his own drum." wendy galloway holds on tight to the memories she has of her 19 year old son- aaron. "he loved the military history, he volunteered at the veterans museum." after high school graduation - aaron went to basic training for the army national guard. but despite achieving one of his dreams - aaron dealt with personal struggles. "he never thought he was good enough, even when i would talk to him about how amazing it was completing basic training, and how hard it is to do, and not everybody makes it, and how important that was, he just never gave himself any credit." in 2016- aaron came home from a drill weekend. his mom was busy preparing for the week ahead and in a matter of minutes - the 19 year old took his life just a few rooms away from his mom. "on july 10th, 2016, he died by suicide." "there were times he would say, that he didnt want to be here...but he would also say i would never do that mom because im here for you." in years leading up to 2016- aaron did see a professional counselor before they moved to alabama.. "we would go back and forth on if he should go and see a counselor out here....but...i just didnt get it taken care of." almost two years after her sons death- wendy has turned her grief into raising awareness for mental health - and suicide-- hoping to help others. aaron-- is far from the first member of the military to take his own life. in 2016- the pentagon says nearly 300 active service members took their lives in the year before. "i even remember saying is 'aaron made the choice' and the more ive learned and become educated...people dont make that choice consciously, its an extreme situation of pain and suffering, they need to see there are other options and get the help they need." it was when wendy saw information about the documentary "suicide: the ripple effect" that she knew wanted to get involved. "i make it a point to tell people how my son died, it does need to be talked about, that's the only way it's going to change." the movie provides an outlet for service members, veterans and their families to talk about issues like depression and where they can find the help they need. "there is hope, keep reaching out for help and dont give up." in madison co am waay 31 news for screening information on the documentary- go to our website- waay tv dot com