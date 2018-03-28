Speech to Text for Weather Wednesday Morning Update

the magazine racks in isolation. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? we will stay mostly dry aside from a stray shower tonight and for the wednesday morning drive. heavy rain will primarily focus on areas west of i-65 through 4 pm. another round of widespread heavy rain will increase from 8 pm to 10 pm. expect widespread heavy rain into thursday morning through the morning drive and through midday. the heaviest rain will fall late wednesday night and early thursday morning. rainfall amounts will total 1 to 2 inches. damaging thunderstorms are not likely. this evening will be cloudy but mainly dry. temperatures will hold somewhat steady in the lower 60s. the low will be near 58 degrees. tomorrow will morning will be cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower. temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. the high will be near 69 degrees. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. the time is ???? let's get a check of the stories we're keeping an eye on as you head out the door. let's start with waay 31's sarah singleterry.