Speech to Text for Kim Jong Un Visits China

new details are emerging this morning about north korea's leader's unannounced visit to china. this is a first for kim jong un. waay 31s alyssa martin joins us from the breaking news desk with what his visit could mean for international relations. alyssa. the sunday to wednesday visit marks kim jong un's first time leaving north korea since taking power six years ago...and catches many by surprise. according to chinese state media- kim told china's president that denucleariziatio n is possible. reports of the conversation between the two powerful leaders appear to be aimed at improving both countries positions ahead of kim's anticipated meetings with south korea's president and president trump in the coming weeks. we have learned the white house confirmed the visit overnight and they say they see the visit as evidence the campaign of maximum pressure is working. the visit also comes just days after president trump's appointment of john bolton as the new national security adviser.... "they're lying. there's an all- purpose joke here.question: how do you know that the north korean regime is lying?answer: their lips are moving." within the last hour president trump is tweeting his reaction to the meeting- president trump says kim's meeting with chinese president went well, kim looks forward to 'meeting with me'....he also says there's "good chance" north korean leader will "do what is right," move toward peace . the president is expected to meet face