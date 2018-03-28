Clear
2 Arrested For Murder of Missing Person

Posted By: Sam Edwards

execution date. cullman county sheriff's deputies are working to piece together the murder of 22-year-old daniel ray osborn. according to the sheriff's office -- he was buried at a home on highway 69 in the fairview community. osborn lived in hartselle, but was reported missing last month. once his body was found in cullman county -- tyler hudson and andrew maresh were arrested for murder.... it's about decisions. one of the things i can tell you is that these individuals are very young. 19 and 20 years old and it comes down to making the right decisions. i think in society today, our youth are young to decision making. osborn's family told waay 31 they will plan a vigil at a later date and
