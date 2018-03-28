Clear
Al Sharpton's brother behind bars

Posted: Wed Mar 28 06:19:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Mar 28 06:19:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Al Sharpton's brother behind bars

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31 news --new this morning al sharpton's half brother is behind bars this morning-- charged with capital murder. police say it all happened in dothan, alabama over the weekend. this man on your screen... 52- year-old kenneth glasgow-- was arrested along with one other...jamie townes for the murder of 23- year-old breunia jennings who died from a gun shot wound to the head. dothan police say jennings was found dead in a wrecked car sunday. police believe a dispute over
