Speech to Text for Teacher Arrested...

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details this morning-- just into the waay 31 newsroom-- the mug shot of a local teacher accused of drinking during school hours. you're looking at mae edwards right here. right now-- edwards is in the limestone county jail..after students at tanner high school tipped off school staff ....saying the teacher was acting strange. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at tanner high school...with more on what's going through the mind of some parents. a parent whose child goes to school here at tanner high told waay 31 he's frustrated that the school didn't call him when edwards was arrested ... the arrest happened around one oclock yesterday afternoon ... according to the tanner high school website ... edwards teaches family and consumer science ... brandon moran says he doesn't want edwards actions to rub off on the students she taught ... "teachers are usually role models to kids and kind of helping raise these kids up to be what they're supposed to be in the future and i don't want mine raise up to be an alcoholic and think that's ok." waay 31 asked limestone county school officials about the future of edward's employment at the school ... but we haven't heard back just yet. live in tanner