New push to widening I-565 between Madison, Decatur

new information... we're digging deeper into plans to possibly widen interstate 5-6-5. recently congressman mo brooks sent a letter to governor kay ivey urging the state to fast track the widening of the interstate between madison and i- 65...near west decatur. waay 31's charlisa gordon spent the day looking into the project. she's live in madison with details on why this project hasn't happened yet. this is i-565.traffic is moving along smoothly, but during rush hourit's a different story. and with the mazda-toyota plant coming to the tennessee valley in a few years.some local, state and federal leaders believe this could become a problem soon. tyler jenerick / driver: "yeah i'm all about it, i love it. i love the idea." tyler jenerick is just one of the thousands of drivers who use interstate 565 to commute to and from work. he says traffic worsens around county line road in madison...becaus e that's where the interstate goes down to four lanes. tyler jenerick / driver: "really congested and it gets pretty backed up and it's kind of difficult to maneuver, especially after work lets out on the arsenal and everywhere else around town." there's talk about adding an estimated 10,000-15,000 more folks traveling this corridor between madison and the i-65 connector near decatur once the mazda-toyota plant is fully operational... there's growing concern among local, state and federal leaders. tom hill/president ceo, limestone county economic development: "there's going to be additional traffic onto an interstate that's almost at capacity at this point." tyler jenerick / driver: "i mean it would be exponentially worse. i can't even imagine. i would do the best i could to avoid that area during rush hour." the plan wouldwiden the interstate from 4-lanes to 6...and move the project up on the alabama department of transportation's priority list. there's just one thing holding the project back...funding. a project of this magnitude i'm being told would cost millions of dollars in federal and state funding and several years to complete. arthur orr / state senator: "i've personally met with the governor and department of transportation head, john cooper, and others regarding i565 for the last couple years. but, this certainly has this even higher on their rada this is a copy of the alabama 2040 statewide transportation plan from last year...and after looking through the 80 page document...i can tell you that widening this portion of the interstate was not a top priority over the next 12 years. i reached out to the governor's office for comment and i'm still waiting to hear back. reporting live charlisa gordon waay 31 news.