Pair of 2nd inning homers push Auburn past Alabama

Auburn beat Alabama 5-2 in the 10th annual Capital City Classic in Montgomery on Tuesday night.

Posted: Tue Mar 27 20:43:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Mar 27 20:43:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jesse Merrick

they got it rollin' out there in montgomery...po sting an 8-1 record in the series... and it was really no different in the 10-th anniversary over at riverwalk stadium... top of the first...two outs...and how 'bout a little defense?!...chandler taylor crushes one to dead center...but jay estes comes flyin' in there to flash the leather...what a catch!...and to the plate the tigers go... that's where they got things rollin'...bottom second...edouar
