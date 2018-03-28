Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts

Tuesday 10 PM Weather Update

Heavy rain heading toward the Tennessee Valley will mean slippery roads and reduced visibility Wednesday and Thursday.

Posted: Tue Mar 27 20:25:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Mar 27 20:25:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Speech to Text for Tuesday 10 PM Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look
Huntsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events