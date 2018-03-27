Speech to Text for The Future of Army Aviation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

original theft... new at 5... the association of the u-s army global forces symposium and exposition continuing today. the focus is on modernizing the army and fighting in the future. waay 31's marylee adams was at the von braun center and has more on what alocal company is doing to fly into the future with the most cutting edge army aviation. i'm here at day two of the symposium and exposition, and today i got to speak with amrdec. they're army faciliators located right here in huntsville, working on the future of vertical lift. dr. juanita harris "it is a capability for the future and what that next vertical lift platform is going to be. but it's more than just what the next helicopter or replacement of the appaches or black hawks gonna be." future vertical lift is composed of a family of systems ranging from light, medium and heavy class. amrdec's current role is looking at the heavy class where is can improve the army's aviation for the highest level of combat. "what it brings to the table is those concepts that we need to move forward in the future, like open architectures so that when we develop configurations we can plug and and play the appropriate sensors that we need." future vertical lift also will improve the safety for soldiers and give them an advantage in war zone skies. "what is also brings to the table is a unique capability for degraded visual environments. which is more than just a support the war fighter from a safety perspective during brown out landings but it will actually provide an advantage to be able to operate in these degraded visual environments." increasingly complex missions are calling for this level of technology, something amerdec is thankful to be able to showcase to the army and other partners here at ausa this week. "this is a great forum for the army...it actually provides an excellent vehicle for us to show our wares" marylee on cam: and right now the system is on track to be completed by 2025. reporting in huntsville, marylee adams waay 31 news.