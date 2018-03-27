Speech to Text for What The Tech: Samsung Galaxy S9 Review

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new smartphone is getting a lot of attention these days turning some heads, even among iphone users. out tech guytakes a peak at what some think is the best smartphone camera ever. frankly it's getting harder and harder to be excited about a new phone. iphones and android devices are so good now, how can they improve? you've probably seen these commercials for this new phone, the samsung galaxy s9 and my friends at at&t snagged one to let me try it for a few days. iphone fans, this is what a beautifully designed smartphone looks like. compare it to the iphone x. there's no notch covering part of the screen which drapes over the edges. the result is much more pleasing display for videos, improved speakers means you don't necessarily have to wear earbuds to hear everything. sure it's faster. all new phones are better than the previous versions. the galaxy s9 improves in the one area that matters: the camera. it's the first smartphone camera with two apertures, which drastically improves photos shot in low light or imperfect light. fitness coaches and bloggers kim and kalee helped me try them out. in low light with a window behind them, the s9 snapped an almost perfectly lit photo. the 2 lenses also captured 2 photos. one in wide-screen, and another in close-up. the s9 also creates personalized emoji. position your face in a circle and your image is captured, then turned into an animation or emoji you can use in messages and social media. though neither kalee nor kim thought it was that accurate. i don't know, i like how it made me look 20 years younger. smartphones are getting to the point they can't do much more. the improvements will have to be with the camera which makes the galaxy s9 stand out from the crowd of android devices. that's what the tech? i'm jamey